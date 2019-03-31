Huddersfield ties record with loss

What seems like an inglorious departure from the English Premier League is far from it for Huddersfield.

Its fate sealed with six games remaining after losing at Crystal Palace 2-0 on Saturday, Huddersfield has matched the record for the earliest relegation. Derby was also relegated in March 2008 after 32 games.

But it was a miracle the northern English team secured a second season in the Premier League, having resisted splurging its newfound wealth to chase survival.

Even after breaking its transfer record three times in its first Premier League summer transfer window, Huddersfield still banked £30 million ($39 million) in profit at the end of the season.

Journey’s end for Huddersfield came at the scene of its first Premier League game — a 3-0 victory over Palace in August 2017.

Luka Milivojevic’s 76th-minute penalty and Patrick van Aanholt’s goal secured Palace’s 2-0 victory on this visit to Selhurst Park. With Burnley and Southampton winning, Huddersfield’s relegation was confirmed.

Huddersfield has scored only 18 times in 32 games and conceded 52 times, collecting only 14 points.

“The important thing for us is to go through all the details and find out what happened this season, to learn out of this failure,” said Jan Siewert, who replaced David Wagner as Huddersfield manager in January.

City’s title defense — and bid for a quadruple — remained on track with a 2-0 victory over Fulham, which could follow Huddersfield by being relegated in the coming week.

In a scrappy Old Trafford display, Luke Shaw split the Watford defense to set up Marcus Rashford for Manchester United’s opener in the 28th minute and Anthony Martial netted from close range in the 72nd in a 2-1 win.

It allowed United to leapfrog Arsenal into the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was named the club’s permanent manager on Thursday, United has lost only once in 14 league games.

“We started so slow and sloppy and you could see we’ve had players out with injury and the international break,” Solskjaer said. “But after we scored, for the rest of the first half we played some great counterattacking stuff (and) defended well.”

While Brendan Rodgers celebrated a third victory in four games at the start of his managerial Leicester reign, there was also a somber backdrop to the 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

In the 61st minute, Leicester fans applauded the memory of former chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who would have celebrated his 61st birthday in the coming days.

Vichai died, along with four others, in a helicopter crash just outside King Power Stadium in October.

Wes Morgan and Jamie Vardy scored for Leicester, which is eighth in the league it so unexpectedly won in 2016.

Burnley ended a run of four straight losses, beating Wolverhampton to boost its survival bid.

Southampton is above Burnley on goal difference after beating Brighton 1-0 with a game in hand. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored his first goal since December.

Everton claimed its first success in London since January 2017 by beating West Ham 2-0. Kurt Zouma headed in from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s corner in the fifth minute and Zouma tapped in from Seamus Coleman’s cross in the 33rd to send Everton into ninth place.

West Ham is 11th after blowing the chance to go seventh in the pursuit of Europa League qualification.