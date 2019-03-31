More Sports | Aussie Rules

Record crowd flocks to women's Aussie Rules final

AFP-JIJI

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA - A record crowd of 53,034 flocked to Adelaide Oval to watch a women’s Australian Rules game Sunday as interest in the sport keeps growing.

Fans turned out in force to watch the Adelaide Crows emphatically beat Carlton by 45 points in the AFLW grand final, easily exceeding attendances for many men’s sports, including soccer and rugby union.

“This is huge!! Record-breaking AFLW attendance here at Adelaide Oval! Thanks for helping us make history Crows fans,” the Adelaide Crows tweeted.

The previous record was 41,975 when Fremantle played Collingwood in Perth last year.

While men have been playing Australian Rules, similar to Gaelic football and the country’s most popular spectator sport, for around 160 years, women only got their own league in 2017.

It followed high viewing figures for a televised exhibition game that prompted administrators to bring forward the launch of a national competition for women by four years, since when the AFLW has gone from strength to strength.

But the women still have a way to go to beat the record crowd for a men’s Aussie Rules game — a whopping 121,686 when Carlton played Collingwood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1970.

