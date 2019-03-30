Predators netminder Pekka Rinne stands tall in victory over Penguins

Pekka Rinne stopped 42 shots to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Rinne was 63 seconds from his fifth shutout of the season when Nick Bjugstad scored for Pittsburgh.

Viktor Arvidsson’s 32nd goal of the season — a power-play goal — set a career high and also was the 100th of his NHL career. Craig Smith and P.K. Subban also scored for the Predators, who moved into a first-place tie in the Central Division. Nashville, which clinched its fifth straight playoff berth Monday, has won five of seven after losing four of its previous six.

Wild 3, Golden Knights 2

In Las Vegas, Devan Dubnyk stopped 32 shots and Minnesota defeated the Golden Knights.

The Wild, who are four points back of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, improved to 5-0-1 all-time against Vegas, including a perfect 3-0-0 at T-Mobile Arena.

Minnesota opened the game with a 3-0 lead on goals by Greg Pateryn, Eric Staal and Kevin Fiala.

Red Wings 4, Devils 0

In Detroit, Jonathan Bernier and Jimmy Howard combined for a shutout, Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists and the Red Wings topped New Jersey for their fourth straight win.

Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (SO)

In Denver, Nathan MacKinnon’s shootout goal lifted Colorado over Arizona and the Avalanche tightened their grip on the second Western Conference wild-card berth.

Rangers 4, Blues 2

In New York, Jimmy Vesey scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, helping the Rangers beat St. Louis.

Flames 6, Ducks 1

In Calgary, Sean Monahan scored twice to set a single-season career high with 33 goals and also added two assists, leading the Flames to the win.