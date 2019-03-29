Wild Knights announce departure of several key players

The Panasonic Wild Knights on Friday announced the departure of Japan scrumhalf Fumiaki Tanaka and winger Akihito Yamada from the Top League club.

In a major personnel shakeup for the Ota, Gunma Prefecture-based Wild Knights, Australian flyhalf Berrick Barnes, a two-time Top League MVP, will also leave, while former Japan international Ryu Koliniasi Holani will retire as a player and begin coaching full time.

According to a source , Tanaka and Yamada, both of whom have played for the Sunwolves in Super Rugby, will transfer to other domestic clubs.

The 34-year-old Tanaka, who has 69 Japan caps, played Super Rugby for the Dunedin, New Zealand-based Highlanders before joining the Sunwolves in 2017.

He was named man of the match in Japan’s historic 34-32 victory over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup.

Yamada, 33, has played 25 games for the Brave Blossoms.

The Tongan-born Holani, 37, who played No. 8 for the club, represented Japan in 45 internationals.