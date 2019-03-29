Nathan Chen performs during the gala exhibition at the World Figure Skating Championships at Saitama Super Arena on Sunday. | AP

Nathan Chen headlines U.S. squad for World Team Trophy

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO - Two-time world champion Nathan Chen and ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue will lead the U.S. team that competes at the World Team Trophy next month in Fukuoka.

Chen won his second consecutive world title last week at Saitama Super Arena. He’s joined on the American squad by Vincent Zhou, who claimed bronze at worlds behind Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu.

Mariah Bell and Bradie Tennell will compete in the women’s event, while the pairs team of Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc round out the squad. Jason Brown, Starr Andrews, ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates and the pairs team of Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier are alternates.

Japan won the last event in 2017. Russia was second and the U.S. was third.

