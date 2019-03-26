Devin Booker pumps in 59 but Suns fall to Jazz

Phoenix's Devin Booker drives past Utah's Royce O'Neale in the first half on Monday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

SALT LAKE CITY - Devin Booker scored from all over the court. Rudy Gobert and a host of Utah Jazz players did their damage from much closer to the rim.

Gobert dunked his way to a season-high 27 points and set the single-season NBA dunk record to fuel Utah to a 125-92 victory Monday night over the Phoenix Suns, who got 59 points from Booker.

“I’m not rushing like I used to and my teammates are doing a great job finding me. When I’m able to finish and draw fouls, it gives them more confidence to pass me the ball the ball,” Gobert said.

Booker topped the Vivint Arena record of 51 points by Karl Malone on Dec. 9, 1995, and his previous season high of 55, set in December in a triple-overtime loss to Washington. The fourth-year guard made five 3-pointers and shot 19-for-34 despite drawing several double-teams as the Jazz sought to prevent him from reaching 60 points. He also made 16 of 17 free throws.

“I had it rolling a little bit today, so we kept playing through me,” Booker said, but later added in a broad understatement: “We’re still struggling on the defensive end.”

Derrick Favors and Ricky Rubio each had 18 points and Joe Ingles added 14 as the Jazz won for the seventh time in their last eight games.

Trail Blazers 148, Nets 144 (2OT)

Grizzlies 115, Thunder 103

Magic 119, 76ers 98

