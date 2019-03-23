No. 1 Naomi Osaka off to winning start at Miami Open

No. 1-ranked Naomi Osaka won her opening match Friday at the new site of the Miami Open by beating qualifier Yanina Wickmayer 6-0, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1.

Osaka hit 14 aces and overcame a ragged stretch in the second set, when she became so frustrated she threw her racket. She regrouped and now has won 63 consecutive matches when she takes the first set.

“I had a bit of a dip,” Osaka said. “It was really hard for me, I think, emotionally in the second set, because I just started thinking about winning, not exactly the things I could do in order to win.”

The tournament moved this year from Key Biscayne to the Miami Dolphins’ stadium complex, and Osaka took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. She found the mix of sun and shadows in the cavernous stadium a challenge.

“It’s a little bit tricky to get used to it,” she said. “I think for me it got better as time went on. I found comfort in knowing she also was in the same conditions. It’s not something that I should really be complaining about.”

Osaka’s compatriot Kei Nishikori was upset on the men’s side, falling 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 against Serbian Dusan Lajovic.

Serena Williams, after a seesaw victory in her first match, was able to joke about the unwanted spotlight the sun provided.

“A lot of photographers came,” Williams said. “I thought, ‘This must be good light.’ I thought about taking a selfie, but you’ve got to stay in the moment.”

Williams played poorly for a stretch and was broken three times but steadied her game in the final set to beat Rebecca Peterson 6-3, 1-6, 6-1. She avoided a repeat of last year, when she was eliminated in the first round by Osaka.

With the move to the Dolphins’ stadium complex, players are adjusting to the unfamiliar setting.

“It was interesting,” Williams said. “First it was dark out there, which was really odd. The shadows were so intense it was dark, and then . . . there was light.”

She chuckled and said, “Whatever. I need to focus on playing better or not being in the tournament much longer.”

In other women’s play, Canadian 18-year-old Bianca Andreescu, who overcame a match point to win her opening match, reached the third round by beating No. 32 Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-3. Defending champion Sloane Stephens beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-3 and three-time winner Venus Williams overcame a wobbly start to beat No. 24 Carla Suarez Navarro 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.

On the men’s side, six-time champion Novak Djokovic won his opening match under the lights, beating Bernard Tomic 7-6 (7-2), 6-2. John Isner, the reigning champion, hit 20 aces and beat qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (9-7). No. 3-seeded Dominic Thiem lost his opening match to Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4.