Naomi Osaka hits a shot during her match against Yanina Wickmayer on Friday in Miami Gardens, Florida. Osaka won 6-0, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Tennis

No. 1 Naomi Osaka off to winning start at Miami Open

AP

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - No. 1-ranked Naomi Osaka won her opening match Friday at the new site of the Miami Open by beating qualifier Yanina Wickmayer 6-0, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1.

Osaka hit 14 aces and overcame a ragged stretch in the second set, when she became so frustrated she threw her racket. She regrouped and now has won 63 consecutive matches when she takes the first set.

“I had a bit of a dip,” Osaka said. “It was really hard for me, I think, emotionally in the second set, because I just started thinking about winning, not exactly the things I could do in order to win.”

The tournament moved this year from Key Biscayne to the Miami Dolphins’ stadium complex, and Osaka took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. She found the mix of sun and shadows in the cavernous stadium a challenge.

“It’s a little bit tricky to get used to it,” she said. “I think for me it got better as time went on. I found comfort in knowing she also was in the same conditions. It’s not something that I should really be complaining about.”

Osaka’s compatriot Kei Nishikori was upset on the men’s side, falling 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 against Serbian Dusan Lajovic.

Serena Williams, after a seesaw victory in her first match, was able to joke about the unwanted spotlight the sun provided.

“A lot of photographers came,” Williams said. “I thought, ‘This must be good light.’ I thought about taking a selfie, but you’ve got to stay in the moment.”

Williams played poorly for a stretch and was broken three times but steadied her game in the final set to beat Rebecca Peterson 6-3, 1-6, 6-1. She avoided a repeat of last year, when she was eliminated in the first round by Osaka.

With the move to the Dolphins’ stadium complex, players are adjusting to the unfamiliar setting.

“It was interesting,” Williams said. “First it was dark out there, which was really odd. The shadows were so intense it was dark, and then . . . there was light.”

She chuckled and said, “Whatever. I need to focus on playing better or not being in the tournament much longer.”

In other women’s play, Canadian 18-year-old Bianca Andreescu, who overcame a match point to win her opening match, reached the third round by beating No. 32 Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-3. Defending champion Sloane Stephens beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-3 and three-time winner Venus Williams overcame a wobbly start to beat No. 24 Carla Suarez Navarro 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.

On the men’s side, six-time champion Novak Djokovic won his opening match under the lights, beating Bernard Tomic 7-6 (7-2), 6-2. John Isner, the reigning champion, hit 20 aces and beat qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (9-7). No. 3-seeded Dominic Thiem lost his opening match to Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Naomi Osaka is seen competing at the BNP Paribas Open on March 12 in Indian Wells, California.
Naomi Osaka maintains silence over ex-coach's lawsuit
World No. 1 Naomi Osaka refused on Wednesday to become embroiled in a dispute with one of her former coaches who is suing her for 20 percent of her career earnings. Christophe Jean, who ...
Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save against the Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.
Andrei Vasilevskiy makes franchise-record 54 saves in Lightning's OT triumph over Capitals
Andrei Vasilevskiy piled up the saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals traded blows in a thrilling potential playoff preview. Vasilevskiy made a franchise-record 54 s...
New England Patriots' Julian Eddleman and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl LIII in February.
ESPN report: Robert Kraft's legal team seeks to suppress video evidence in solicitation case
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is seeking to suppress video evidence that authorities assert support the solicitation of prostitution charges filed against him, ESPN reported Wednesday. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Naomi Osaka hits a shot during her match against Yanina Wickmayer on Friday in Miami Gardens, Florida. Osaka won 6-0, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , ,