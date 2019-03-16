Title chase heats up in Osaka

Spring Basho

Yokozuna Hakuho continued his march toward a record-extending 42nd championship at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday, improving to a perfect 7-0 by beating Shodai.

After a pair of tougher-than-expected bouts against rank-and-filers, the yokozuna showcased his phenomenal power on Day 7 at Edion Arena Osaka by dispatching the winless No. 3 maegashira in a matter of seconds.

In the final bout of the day, Hakuho sent Shodai backpedaling with a combination of slaps and shoves, then toppled him from the raised ring with a forearm shove.

With seven days of the 15-day tournament completed, he shares the lead with his 226-kg compatriot Ichinojo.

The biggest man in the division, No. 4 Ichinojo continued his impressive run with a thrust-down victory over No. 6 Abi.

Abi (2-5) battered Ichinojo with a flurry of thrusts to the upper body, but he was unable to budge the giant Mongolian, who easily slung the smaller wrestler to the clay.

Five wrestlers are one win behind the leaders at 6-1 — yokozuna Kakuryu, ozeki Takayasu, ozeki Goeido, as well as rank-and-file wrestlers Kotoshogiku and Aoiyama.

Yokozuna Kakuryu reeled off his sixth straight victory, overcoming a spirited effort by No. 3 Nishikigi to win by slap down.