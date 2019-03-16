Nao Kodaira races to victory in a women's 500-meter race in Calgary, Alberta, on Friday.

More Sports / Winter Sports

Nao Kodaira zooms to 500-meter victory in Calgary

KYODO

CALGARY, ALBERTA - Nao Kodaira won the women’s 500 meters Friday at the Olympic Oval Finale in Canada but fell short in her pursuit of a new world record.

Kodaira rounded Calgary’s Olympic Oval in 36.74 seconds, 0.38 more than the world mark set by South Korea’s Lee Sang-hwa in 2013.

Canadian Kaylin Irvine finished second in 37.31, while countrywoman Marsha Hudey was a further 0.52 second back in third.

Kodaira, who took gold at the 2018 Pyeonchang Games in an Olympic record 36.94 seconds, has made setting a new world record her major goal.

She shaved 0.03 seconds off her own 500 national record last weekend as she skated to victory in 36.47 seconds at the ISU long track World Cup finals in Salt Lake City.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Rory McIlroy putts on the 17th green during the second round of The Players Championship on Friday at TPC Sawgrass.
Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood share lead after two rounds at The Players Championship
The easy way out was to go low under a tree 20 feet in front of Rory McIlroy. He was looking up. Coming off a 10-foot eagle and a 20-foot birdie that tied him for the lead Friday...
Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana leads Kenya's Hellen Onsando Obiri in the women's 5,000-meter final at the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships in London. The IAAF's decision to drop the 5,000 meters from its Diamond League series has been met with strong resistance from Ethiopia and Kenya, the East African nations whose athletes dominate long-distance events.
Ethiopia, Kenya vehemently oppose IAAF's decision to drop 5,000 meters from Diamond League
The IAAF's decision to drop the 5,000 meters from its Diamond League series has been met with strong resistance from Ethiopia and Kenya, where one former world champion accused the sport's gover...
Image Not Available
Ex-British Davis Cup captain Paul Hutchins dies at 73
Paul Hutchins, the former British Davis Cup captain who led the team to the final in 1978, has died. He was 73. The Lawn Tennis Association and Hutchins' family announced the death on Thu...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nao Kodaira races to victory in a women's 500-meter race in Calgary, Alberta, on Friday.