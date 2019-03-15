Ryoyu Kobayashi claims 12th victory this season on World Cup circuit

Ryoyu Kobayashi scored his 12th victory on the 2018-19 World Cup circuit on Thursday, a feat only three men had achieved before him.

The 22-year-old became the first non-European to win the men’s ski jumping World Cup overall title on Sunday, and in January completed a grand slam at the Four Hills Tournament, winning all four stages, in a breakout season.

“I’m happy and I’m relieved,” Kobayashi said.

“It’s been a while since I had two good jumps. My approach run and takeoff timing went well in both runs.”

Kobayashi was the only jumper who landed jumps of 138 meters, equivalent to the hill size, or better, doing so with ease in both rounds. He jumped 141 meters and 141.5 meters for a total of 298.4 points.

Local favorite Andreas Stjernen ended his career with a second place on his home hill. The 30-year-old announced last week he will retire after the Raw Air, without competing in the March 21-24 World Cup Finals in Planica.

While Stjernen scored 288.0 points behind a pair of 137-meter jumps, Austria’s Stefan Kraft took third with 280.5 points.