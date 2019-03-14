Warriors hold off Rockets despite Kevin Durant's absence

Klay Thompson scored 30 points, DeMarcus Cousins had a season-high 27 and the Golden State Warriors snapped Houston’s nine-game winning streak Wednesday night with a 106-104 victory over the Rockets.

Playing without injured star Kevin Durant (sprained right ankle), the Warriors bounced back from Sunday’s loss to Phoenix and avoided being swept by Houston after the Rockets won the first three meetings this season.

Golden State, which had lost six of 10 overall, is 4½ games ahead of Houston atop the Western Conference standings. The Rockets are tied with Oklahoma City for third place behind Denver.

After trailing by 14 in the fourth quarter, a three-point play by Chris Paul got Houston within one with 10.8 seconds left.

Stephen Curry made two free throws with eight seconds remaining to make it 106-103, and James Harden hit one of two from the line at the other end with 6.4 seconds to go. The miss on the second one bounced high off the rim and was rebounded by Andre Iguodala, securing Golden State’s victory.

Curry added 24 points for the Warriors.

Harden had 29 points and 10 assists for the Rockets, but shot just 2 of 12 on 3-pointers. Paul finished with 24 points.

“We just had too many mistakes,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said.

Golden State was up by 13 after a reverse layup by Cousins with about 5½ minutes left before Houston used a 7-2 run, with a 3-pointer from Eric Gordon, to get to 102-94.

Thompson made five 3s to give him 203 this season. He joined Curry as the only players in NBA history to have seven straight seasons with 200 3-pointers.

Thunder 108, Nets 96

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook scored 31 points in his 26th triple-double of the season as the Thunder defeated Brooklyn.

Westbrook added 12 boards and 11 assists for the 130th triple-double of his career.

Paul George scored 25 points and Jerami Grant added 15 for Oklahoma City, looking to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 25 points for the Nets, who won their previous four games.

Heat 108, Pistons 74

In Miami, Justise Winslow scored 16 points and the Heat opened the second half with a 21-0 run on the way to an easy win over Detroit.

Blake Griffin scored 13 points for the Pistons, who have dropped consecutive games for the first time since late January.

In Other Games

Jazz 114, Suns 97

Hawks 132, Grizzlies 111

Wizards 100, Magic 90