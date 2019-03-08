Jason Zucker notches hat trick as Wild blank Lightning

Jason Zucker scored all three of Minnesota’s goals for his first career hat trick, Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Wild beat Tampa Bay 3-0 on Thursday night to deny the Lightning a chance to become the first NHL team to clinch a playoff spot.

Ryan Donato had a pair of assists for Minnesota, which blocked 18 shots by Tampa Bay. The Wild are 6-0-2 in their last eight games and are in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves, but had his 10-game winning streak snapped one game short of tying the franchise record set by Louis Domingue earlier this season.

A victory by the Lightning would have clinched a playoff spot after Columbus loss to Pittsburgh earlier in Thursday night.

Tampa Bay lost for the second time in four games after a 12-0-2 stretch in the previous 14, and was shut out for the second time this season — first in regulation.

Islanders 4, Senators 2

In Ottawa, Valtteri Filppula scored twice to lead the New York past the hasts and into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division with Washington.

Anthony Beauvillier and Casey Cizikas also scored for the Islanders. Thomas Greiss stopped 35 shots.

Brady Tkachuk and Oscar Lindberg scored for the Senators, while Anders Nilsson made 27 saves.

Bruins 4, Panthers 3

In Boston, Patrice Bergeron scored twice, including the winner with 7.2 seconds remaining as the Bruins scored twice in the final minute to beat Florida and extend their points streak to 18 games.

David Krejci and Matt Grzelcyk also scored for Boston, which is 14-0-4 during its points streak. It matched the second-longest points streak in team history after a similar run last season and 15-0-3 mark in the 1940-41 season. Tuukka Rask made 22 saves to extend his personal points streak to 18 games (15-0-3).

Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice and Aleksander Barkov also had a goal for the Panthers, who lost their sixth straight (0-2-4). Roberto Luongo finished with 24 saves.

In Other Games

Red Wings 3, Rangers 2

Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 0

Stars 4, Avalanche 0

Blackhawks 5, Sabres 4

Coyotes 2, Flames 0

Oilers 3, Canucks 2

Sharks 5, Canadiens 2

Blues 4, Kings 2