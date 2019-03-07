More Sports

Ayaka Takahashi, Misaki Matsutomo crash out of All England Open on first day

Kyodo

LONDON - Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo, who won the women’s doubles for Japan’s first Olympic gold in badminton in Rio de Janeiro, suffered a shock defeat on the first day of the All England Open Badminton Championships on Wednesday.

Takahashi and Matsutomo, ranked second in the world, wasted a 19-18 lead in the decider, eventually going down 21-17, 10-21, 21-19 to the 14th-ranked South Korean pair of Chang Ye-na and Jung Kyung-eun at Arena Birmingham.

“We were too desperate to win points our rhythm got a bit monotonous. I wish we could’ve put up more of a fight,” Matsutomo said.

The top-ranked women’s team of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota needed just 32 minutes to win their first-round match against Hong Kong’s Ng Tsz Yau and Yuen Sin Ying 21-17, 21-12.

Elsewhere for Japan, in the men’s singles, world No. 1 Kento Momota, Kenta Nishimoto and Kanta Tsuneyama all advanced to the second round.

In the women’s singles, Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi were among the Japanese players who secured wins.

Ayaka Takahashi (right) plays a shot as doubles partner Misaki Matsutomo looks on at the All England Open Badminton Championships on Wednesday in London. | KYODO

