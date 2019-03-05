Tyler Ennis records first career hat trick as Maple Leafs cruise by Flames

Tyler Ennis made a return to his home province a night to remember.

Ennis recorded his first career hat trick to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

“I played a lot of games here,” said Ennis, who played four years of junior hockey in Medicine Hat. “Had some rivalries with the (Calgary) Hitmen over the years. I’m familiar with this rink. To get a hat trick in it with my parents watching playing for the Leafs is a real special night for me.”

Zach Hyman had two goals for Toronto. Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in the last four games.

Matthew Tkachuk and Derek Ryan scored for Calgary, which has dropped two in a row after a seven-game winning streak. The Flames’ lead atop the Pacific Division remained three points over San Jose.

Ennis, who was scratched in Toronto’s previous game, opened the scoring 9:50 into the first on a power play. He got the puck skating through the low slot and sent a backhand shot into the top corner.

After scoring again late in the first on a carom, Ennis completed his big night by sending a shot from the side boards that slipped past David Rittich for his 12th goal. The fans littered the ice with over 100 hats.

“We’re so lucky to have this fan base. To have that many hats on the ice in an away arena is very special. It was just a great night,” Ennis said.

The Leafs moved within one point of second-place Boston in the Atlantic Division.

Frederik Andersen made 35 saves and won his fifth straight, improving to 32-13-3.

Rittich had 26 stops and slipped to 22-6-5. It was Rittich’s second regulation loss since mid-December. He entered the game 11-1-4 in his last 16 games.

Andersen was excellent in the second period, drawing chants of “Freddy, Freddy” from the crowd.

“It was pretty special. Another example of how great fans of Toronto are,” Andersen said. “They travel well and come with us on the road, too. It’s pretty cool. It’s always special to have that.”

Early in the second, he snapped Mikael Backlund’s shot from close range. Late in the period, he stopped a shot off the stick of Johnny Gaudreau.

Oilers 4, Sabres 3

In Buffalo, Kyle Brodziak scored the go-ahead goal to cap a three-goal outburst over the final 3:31 of the second period, rallying Edmonton to a win over the Sabres.

Leon Draisaitl scored his team-leading 41st and added an assist to extend his point streak to 11 games (nine goals, eight assists). Connor McDavid set up two goals in a game in which the Oilers overcame a 3-1 second-period deficit.

Defenseman Darnell Nurse and Zack Kassian also scored for Edmonton, which won its third straight in closing a five-game trip at 4-1-1. Mikko Koskinen stopped 35 shots.