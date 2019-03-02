More Sports / Winter Sports

Ikuma Horishima places first in World Cup moguls event in Kazakhstan

Kyodo

Ikuma Horishima won the men’s moguls Saturday at the Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Shymbulak, Kazakhstan, for his first victory of the season.

The 21-year-old Horishima scored 81.72 to finish 2.35 points ahead of Pyeongchang Olympic gold medalist Mikael Kingsbury of Canada.

Sweden’s Walter Wallberg posted a score of 78.67 for third, 0.64 points ahead of world championship bronze medalist Daichi Hara, who finished fourth.

The victory in Kazakhstan, the ninth stop on the World Cup circuit, was Horishima’s fourth overall.

In the women’s moguls, Junko Hoshino was fourth, scoring 75.81 to finish 0.83 points off the podium.

Kazakhstan’s Yulia Galysheva delighted the home crowd by winning the event with a score of 79.69, edging France’s Perrine Laffont by just 0.58 points. Canada’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe was third with 76.64 points.

