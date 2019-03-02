Former FIFA senior vice president David Chung is seen in a March 2016 file photo. | REUTERS

FIFA bans former senior vice president David Chung for financial misdeeds

ZURICH - Former FIFA senior vice president David Chung was banned from soccer for 6½ years on Friday for financial wrongdoing linked to a $20 million building project.

Chung was deputy to president Gianni Infantino as the longest-serving of FIFA’s eight vice presidents when he resigned in April during an investigation into construction of new headquarters for the New Zealand-based Oceania Football Confederation.

FIFA said its ethics committee found Chung guilty of “having offered and accepted gifts” and “conflict of interest.”

Chung was fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($100,000), which he must pay before he can return to work in soccer.

The Papua New Guinea official resigned as Oceania president after a FIFA-appointed audit found irregularities linked to awarding of contracts for its headquarters in Auckland.

FIFA, which had given $16.8 million to the OFC in 2017, froze funding to the 11-member regional body.

Chung had been president of Papua New Guinea’s soccer federation since 2004.

Chung’s exit from FIFA means five of its eight vice presidents in May 2015 plus then-president Sepp Blatter and secretary general Jerome Valcke have since been banned for unethical financial conduct or resigned while under criminal investigation.

