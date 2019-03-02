Capitals star Alex Ovechkin sets scoring record

Alex Ovechkin added to his lengthy list of accomplishments with another big goal.

Washington’s captain became the first player in NHL history with 10 seasons of 45 goals or more, scoring in the Capitals’ three-goal third period as they rallied to a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie also had goals, Braden Holtby stopped 20 shots and the Capitals extended their winning streak to three while tying the Islanders for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

“His ability to score goals, create offense is something that I have never seen before,” Oshie said of Ovechkin. “There are greats in the league, but none that I have seen that are such a natural prolific goal scorer. It goes to show how special of a player he is.”

Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy both had nine seasons with 45 or more goals, while Marcel Dionne and Mario Lemieux notched eight.

Tom Kuhnackl scored for the Islanders and Thomas Greiss made 26 saves, but New York fell for the second time during its current five-game homestand (1-2-0).

Golden Knights 3, Ducks 0

In Anaheim, Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for his NHL-leading seventh shutout and Vegas swept the season series from the Ducks.

It was Fleury’s 11th shutout for the Golden Knights and the 55th of his career.

William Karlsson, Alex Tuch and Cody Eakin scored for Vegas, which won its third straight.

In other news, the Ottawa Senators fired coach Guy Boucher on Friday and named assistant Marc Crawford as the interim replacement with the NHL’s last-place team mired in a six-game losing streak.

The 47-year-old Boucher coached the Senators to within one victory of the Stanley Cup Final in 2017 in his first season behind the bench. He previously got Tampa Bay to within one victory of the final in 2011, but his stop in Ottawa was a much different story.

General manager Pierre Dorion had given Boucher a vote of confidence as recently as Monday. He said he decided a change was needed Thursday night, when the Senators lost 4-2 at home to Edmonton, but slept on it first before advising team owner Eugene Melnyk.

He said “a different set of coaching and leadership skills” was needed to guide a young team through its rebuild, which includes 17 picks in the first three rounds of the next three drafts.

Boucher is the seventh coach to be fired this season. The Senators are 22-37-5 and in last place among the league’s 31 teams.

The 58-year-old Crawford, who coached the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup in 1996 and has been a head coach at various stops for 1,151 games, has been an associate coach on Boucher’s staff the past three seasons.