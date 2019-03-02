Miyabi Onitsuka places third in women's slopestyle final at U.S. Open

Miyabi Onitsuka placed third in the women’s slopestyle final Friday at the U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships at Vail Mountain Resort in Colorado.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand claimed a triple crown with victory, adding to her gold medal at X Games Aspen and the world championships in January. Julia Marino of the United States placed second.

Onitsuka, who has won two slopestyle titles on the World Cup circuit this season, landed the second-highest scored trick with a cab 900 in her third and final run and bumped American Hailey Langland off the podium with a score of 78.85.

“I used to think the U.S. Open was too high class for me, but this season I’m aiming for a podium spot (in every competition) and the U.S. Open is no different from the others,” Onitsuka said.

“I can do a lot better and have to work harder to get there. But to be honest, I’m actually really happy now,” she said.

In the men’s slopestyle, Ruki Tobita placed seventha. Pyeongchang Olympics gold medalist Redmond Gerard clinched first place, securing the win before his final run.

The final day of competition takes place Saturday with the men’s and women’s halfpipe finals.