Miyabi Onitsuka celebrates after a run during the women's slopestyle final at the U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships on Friday in Vail, Colorado. Onitsuka finished in third place. | AP

More Sports / Winter Sports

Miyabi Onitsuka places third in women's slopestyle final at U.S. Open

KYODO

Miyabi Onitsuka placed third in the women’s slopestyle final Friday at the U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships at Vail Mountain Resort in Colorado.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand claimed a triple crown with victory, adding to her gold medal at X Games Aspen and the world championships in January. Julia Marino of the United States placed second.

Onitsuka, who has won two slopestyle titles on the World Cup circuit this season, landed the second-highest scored trick with a cab 900 in her third and final run and bumped American Hailey Langland off the podium with a score of 78.85.

“I used to think the U.S. Open was too high class for me, but this season I’m aiming for a podium spot (in every competition) and the U.S. Open is no different from the others,” Onitsuka said.

“I can do a lot better and have to work harder to get there. But to be honest, I’m actually really happy now,” she said.

In the men’s slopestyle, Ruki Tobita placed seventha. Pyeongchang Olympics gold medalist Redmond Gerard clinched first place, securing the win before his final run.

The final day of competition takes place Saturday with the men’s and women’s halfpipe finals.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Former featherweight champion Eusebio Pedroza is seen throwing a punch at Northern Ireland's Barry McGuigan in a world title fight in June 1985 in London. Pedroza died on Friday.
'Scorpion' Pedroza passes away at 62
Former world champion Panamanian boxer Eusebio Pedroza, who defended the featherweight title more times than any other, has died at age 62. The World Boxing Association said Friday that ...
Amy Olson walks along the fairway during the second round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Friday. Olson holds a two-stroke lead.
Amy Olson leads by two strokes after two rounds in Singapore
Amy Olson's eagle on the front nine and a late birdie on the 16th hole were enough for the American to emerge from a five-way tie from the first-round lead to shoot a 3-under 69 and take a two-stro...
Suguru Osako (third from left), defending champion Dickson Chumba of Kenya (far left) and other runners pose for photographers on Friday, two days before the Tokyo Marathon.
Suguru Osako aiming for form, not time, in Tokyo Marathon
Suguru Osako isn't a big talker. So he doesn't try to entertain with his words. But he's certainly determined to put on a good effort in the trial race for the Tokyo Olympics and the 202...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Miyabi Onitsuka celebrates after a run during the women's slopestyle final at the U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships on Friday in Vail, Colorado. Onitsuka finished in third place. | AP

,