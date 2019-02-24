More Sports / Winter Sports

Ryoyu Kobayashi places fourth at world championships

Kyodo

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi finished fourth in the men’s large hill individual event on the fourth day of action at the two-week FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on Saturday.

While Kobayashi failed to become the first Japanese man in 20 years to win an individual world title, Markus Eisenbichler led a one-two finish for Germany with jumps of 131.5 meters and 135.5 meters that gave him a total of 279.4 points.

The victory on the iconic Bergisel hill was his first big international success. Karl Geiger placed second with 267.3 points and Killian Peier of Switzerland took third with 266.1.

Kobayashi said it takes two good jumps to win a medal, but he missed his timing at the takeoff with his second jump.

The 22-year-old recorded the longest leap in the first round with 133.5 meters to put himself in contention, but managed just 126.5 meters on his second attempt.

“I think it was a good event,” Kobayashi said.

“It’s too bad I wasn’t able to win a medal, but the ramp here is one that is affected by wind conditions and these things happen,” he said.

Kobayashi has competed in 22 individual events so far this season on the World Cup circuit, and has 11 wins and 16 podium finishes.

He will compete in the second ski jumping competition — team event on the large hill — on Sunday.

Around 700 athletes from 60 nations are competing in the 21 medal events during the world championships.

Japan is still seeking its first medal at this year’s competition. On Friday, Akito Watabe, who won silver in the normal hill/10-km Nordic combined event at the 2018 Winter Olympics, finished off the podium in sixth place. Germany’s Eric Frenzel took the gold.

Ryoyu Kobayashi makes a jump during the ski jumping event at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on Saturday in Innsbruck, Austria. | AP Germany's Markus Eisenbichler celebrates on the podium after winning the ski jumping competition at the world championships. | AFP-JIJI

