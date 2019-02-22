Basketball

Hachimura powers No. 2 Zags in victory

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - Rui Hachimura scored 23 points as No. 2 Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 92-64 on Thursday night, keeping the door open to a possible No. 1 ranking next week.

Zach Norvell Jr. added 21 and Brandon Clarke had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Gonzaga (26-2, 13-0), which won its 17th consecutive game, the longest streak in the nation.

Darnell Dunn scored 16 and Jade Smith had 13 for Pepperdine (12-16, 5-9), which lost to the Zags for the 36th consecutive time dating to 2002.

Gonzaga shot 63 percent while holding Pepperdine to 39 percent to coast to victory. The Zags jumped out to a 21-11 lead midway through the first, using a pressure defense to disrupt the Waves.

Hachmiura sank consecutive baskets as Gonzaga built a 28-15 lead. Norvell scored 10 consecutive Gonzaga points as the Bulldogs took a 41-26 lead.

Hachmiura’s 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted Gonzaga to a 53-33 lead at halftime. He had 21 points in the first, Norvell had 17, and Gonzaga shot 65.6 percent.

Gonzaga opened the second half with a 15-2 run to go up 68-35.

Pepperdine went on a 21-3 run to cut Gonzaga’s lead to 71-56.

But the Zags replied with a 12-2 run to push the lead back to 25 at 83-58 with five minutes left.

