Harukyo Nomura three strokes back after second-round 67 at Women's Australian Open

Kyodo

GRANGE, AUSTRALIA - Harukyo Nomura shot a bogey-free 67 on Friday, to sit in a tie for third after the second round of the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open.

Three years after Nomura won the tournament for her first championship on the United States’ LPGA Tour, she fired five birdies to finish the day at 7-under-par 137 in a three-way tie with American Nelly Korda and Australian Hannah Green at the Grange Golf Club.

Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom shot her second-straight 67 on Friday to pull into a tie for the lead with Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling at 10 under par.

