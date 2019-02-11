Miho Takagi (left), Ireen Wuest (center) and Brittany Bowe pose on the podium for the women's 1500m race of the ISU World Speed Skating Single Distances Championships on Sunday in Inzell, Germany. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Winter Sports

Miho Takagi cruises to 1,500 silver on final day of worlds

Kyodo

INZELL, GERMANY - Pyeongchang Olympic silver medalist Miho Takagi finished second in the women’s 1,500-meter race on Sunday, the final day of the ISU World Single Distance Speed Skating Championships.

Takagi clocked 1 minute, 53.32 seconds at the Max Aicher Arena in Inzell for silver but was once again upstaged by Pyeongchang champion Ireen Wust of the Netherlands, who set a track record in 1:52.81. American Brittany Bowe took third in 1:53.36.

“I feel strongly that I was utterly defeated (facing Wust) this time. Even though I had my best race of the season, my opponent was strong,” Takagi said.

“I did everything I possibly could at this stage (of my career), so I’m pretty happy even with second place.”

The 24-year-old Japanese said she is looking forward to the World Sprint Championships in Heerenveen later this month, and hopes to defend her title in Calgary at March’s World Allround Championships.

Takagi’s older sister Nana finished 13th, while compatriot Ayano Sato was 16th. Sato finished fifth in the women’s mass start held shortly after midnight. Nana Takagi, the mass start gold medalist in Pyeongchang, was 15th.

Pyeongchang bronze medalist Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won the irony-filled race. Last year, in Pyeongchang, Takagi and South Korea’s Kim Bo Reum were second and third behind Schouten going into the final corner. Each moved up a place on the podium, however, when Schouten slipped on the final turn and skated wide.

On Sunday, Schouten made no mistakes but Takagi got tangled up with Kim and was unable to make up the lost time. Kim finished last.

“This is what mass start is,” Takagi said. “I gave it my best shot.”

In the men’s 1,500, Japan’s Seitaro Ichinohe narrowly missed the podium and finished fourth in a personal best 1:43.54, while Thomas Krol set a track record with 1:42.58 for gold. Japan’s Masaya Yamada was 10th and Takuro Oda was 12th.

“I’m happy with this,” Ichinohe said. “Overall there weren’t any bad areas. I skated a much faster time than I had expected.”

Ichinohe was fifth in the men’s mass start, while Shane Williamson was 17th.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev defends against Maple Leafs center John Tavares during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.
Alexandar Georgiev makes 55 saves as Rangers beat Maple Leafs
Alexandar Georgiev had a career-high 55 saves in the New York Rangers' 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night. Mika Zibanejad, Jimmy Vesey and Adam McQuaid scored to he...
Judoka Yoko Ono celebrates on the podium after winning the women's 70-kg category on the final day of the Paris Grand Slam on Sunday in Paris.
Yoko Ono wins Japan's fifth gold medal as Paris Grand Slam concludes
Japanese judoka Yoko Ono defeated France's Margaux Pinot on Sunday and earned her country's fifth gold medal on the final day of the prestigious Paris Grand Slam. Ono and Pinot took thei...
Sara Takanashi celebrates on the podium after winning the FIS Ladies Ski Jumping World Cup Normal Hill Individual event on Sunday Ljubno, Slovenia.
Sara Takanashi claims first World Cup victory of season
Japan's Sara Takanashi overcame difficult weather Sunday to claim her first World Cup victory of the season and end Maren Lundby's winning streak. At Ljubno's Savina Ski Jumping Center, ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Miho Takagi (left), Ireen Wuest (center) and Brittany Bowe pose on the podium for the women's 1500m race of the ISU World Speed Skating Single Distances Championships on Sunday in Inzell, Germany. | AFP-JIJI

,