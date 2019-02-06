Yuta Watanabe has career night in Grizzlies' victory over Timberwolves

Mike Conley had 25 points and nine assists in possibly his last game for Memphis, and the Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-106 on Tuesday night on Justin Holiday’s two free throws with one-tenth of a second remaining.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 23 points for Memphis, which won its second straight game. Ivan Rabb had a career-high 19 points to go along with 11 rebounds, while Holiday finished with 17 points.

With father Hideyuki and mother Kumi in attendance, Yuta Watanabe had a career night for the Grizzlies, scoring 5 points — including a clutch fourth-quarter 3-pointer — and grabbing four rebounds in a career-high 18 minutes, 45 seconds on the court.

“There’s nothing that feels better than scoring a 3-pointer in that situation,” Watanabe said. “I overthought my play (in the first half), but in the second half I played more aggressively.

“Even though I scored that 3, I’m not satisfied with how I played.”

Watanabe spent an hour on Tuesday practicing his shot in front of his parents, both of whom played professionally in Japan.

“I think (my performance) will give me confidence,” the 24-year-old said. “I have to take each day seriously and continue to improve.”

Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 18 rebounds for Minnesota, and Dario Saric finished with 22 points. Luol Deng scored 18.

Memphis center Marc Gasol was a late scratch amid reports about the Grizzlies being in trade talks with the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies have told teams they are entertaining trade offers for Gasol and Conley in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline.

Pacers 136, Lakers 94

In Indianapolis, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points and the Pacers tied an NBA franchise-record by making 19 3-pointers in a rout of Los Angeles — the most lopsided loss LeBron James has endured in his 16-year career.

“They scored 33 points off our 19 turnovers and that was from the beginning of the game. We can’t play from behind like that,” James said. “I think it (the jet lag) hit us. That first game flying across the country looked like it had a lot to do with it, but we didn’t come out with the defensive mentality we had the last time we played them and they made us pay for it.”

Twice previously James’ teams had been blown out by 36: Against Washington in April 2008 and in the 2013 NBA Finals against San Antonio. But this might go down as the most embarrassing of the three.

Indiana led wire-to-wire and never allowed the Lakers to get within single digits after the first basket of the second quarter despite playing without All-Star guard Victor Oladipo and on the tail end of a back-to-back following a four-game trip.

In Other Games

Celtics 103, Cavaliers 96

Pistons 105, Knicks 92

Thunder 132, Magic 122

Raptors 119, 76ers 107

Clippers 117, Hornets 115

Heat 118, Trail Blazers 108