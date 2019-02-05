Rugby

Ex-Brave Blossoms forward Luke Thompson joins Sunwolves

Kyodo

The Sunwolves on Tuesday announced the signing of former Japan international forward Luke Thompson for the upcoming Super Rugby season.

Playing primarily as a lock and sometimes as a flanker, the New Zealand-born Thompson earned 64 caps for the Brave Blossoms following his international debut in 2007.

The 37-year-old, who plays domestic rugby with the Osaka-based Kintetsu Liners, has joined the Sunwolves for training camp in Australia ahead of their season-opening match against the Sharks of South Africa on Feb. 16.

Despite finishing last in the Australian Conference, the Tokyo-based Sunwolves achieved their best-ever win total last year, their third in Super Rugby, with three victories and 13 losses.

