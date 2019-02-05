Ex-Brave Blossoms forward Luke Thompson joins Sunwolves

The Sunwolves on Tuesday announced the signing of former Japan international forward Luke Thompson for the upcoming Super Rugby season.

Playing primarily as a lock and sometimes as a flanker, the New Zealand-born Thompson earned 64 caps for the Brave Blossoms following his international debut in 2007.

The 37-year-old, who plays domestic rugby with the Osaka-based Kintetsu Liners, has joined the Sunwolves for training camp in Australia ahead of their season-opening match against the Sharks of South Africa on Feb. 16.

Despite finishing last in the Australian Conference, the Tokyo-based Sunwolves achieved their best-ever win total last year, their third in Super Rugby, with three victories and 13 losses.