Patriots outlast Rams to win Super Bowl

ATLANTA - The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta.

The Patriots scored the only touchdown of a defensive struggle late in the fourth quarter to claim their second title in the last three seasons and sixth overall.

The expected Super Bowl slugfest was a snoozer at halftime.

New England had a slim 3-0 lead on a 42-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski, making for the second-lowest scoring first half in the game’s history. Only Pittsburgh’s 2-0 halftime lead over Minnesota in the 1975 Super Bowl — won by the Steelers 16-6 — had fewer points.

Denver was the previous team to go scoreless, being shut out during the first half in 2014 against Seattle.

New England dominated in time of possession in the first half, holding the football for 19 minutes, 52 seconds, while Los Angeles had it for 10:08. The Patriots also outgained the Rams in total yardage 195-57.

Tom Brady was 15 of 25 for 160 yards and an interception. Julian Edelman was his main target, catching seven passes for 93 yards.

Jared Goff was 5 of 12 for just 52 yards as the Rams were 0-for-6 on third downs. Star running back Todd Gurley had only 10 yards rushing on three attempts.

The Rams finally got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter when Greg Zuerlein kicked a 53-yard field goal.

The big play of the Rams’ scoring drive was Goff’s 18-yard pass to Robert Woods on a third-and-7 play. The Rams had been stopped on their first eight third-down plays of the game.

The third quarter ended with the 3-3 tie, the first time no touchdowns had been scored through three quarters in Super Bowl history. The previous longest touchdown drought came in the 1989 Super Bowl between the Bengals and 49ers when the first touchdown was scored with 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter. San Francisco won the game 20-16.

Brady and the Patriots finally turned up the offense to end the Super Bowl’s longest touchdown drought in the fourth quarter.

Sony Michel scored it on a 2-yard run with seven minutes remaining to give the Patriots a 10-3 lead.

The Patriots would add another field goal later in the quarter.

