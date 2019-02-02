Former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony acknowledges the crowd on Jan. 27 at Madison Square Garden. | AP

More Sports / Football

Bulls part ways with 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony

AP

CHICAGO - Carmelo Anthony on Friday was waived by the Chicago Bulls, making the 10-time All-Star forward a free agent.

The Bulls acquired Anthony from Houston on Jan. 21 with the intention of trading him prior to the Feb. 7 deadline or letting him go. He averaged 13.4 points in 10 games with the Rockets and has not played since Nov. 8.

Anthony was traded by Oklahoma City to Atlanta in July, a move that preceded the Hawks releasing him to sign with the Rockets. The Bulls, technically, were his fourth franchise in seven months.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Vegas sportsbooks make Patriots 2 ½-point favorites for Super Bowl LIII
Thousands of football fans from around the country converge at Las Vegas casinos every February to place their bets on the Super Bowl's winner, MVP, first touchdown scorer and hundreds of other ...
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers announced his retirement on Friday after 17 seasons, nine Pro Bowl appearances and six All-Pro selections.
Panthers star Julius Peppers retiring after 17 seasons
Carolina's Julius Peppers has announced his retirement after 17 NFL seasons, nine Pro Bowl appearances and six All-Pro selections. Peppers spent the first eight seasons of his career wit...
Lindsey Vonn, the all-time record holder for World Cup victories by a female, announced Friday that she will retire after this month's world championships.
Lindsey Vonn moves up retirement
Lindsey Vonn transcended her sport in a way only a handful of Olympic athletes could even imagine. She was about more than skiing. She was about more than medals. She was about more than winning...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony acknowledges the crowd on Jan. 27 at Madison Square Garden. | AP

,