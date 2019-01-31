Anderlecht's Ryota Morioka to spend rest of season with Charleroi

Midfielder Ryota Morioka will transfer to Charleroi for the remainder of the season with an option to sign a three-year deal, the Belgian first-division side announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old former Japan international moved to Anderlecht from Waasland-Beveren last January, but the attacking midfielder has seen little playing time due to injuries in his second season with the Belgian powerhouse.

Morioka, who has five caps for Japan, began his career with J. League side Vissel Kobe in 2010 before making his first move overseas to Polish club Slask Wroclaw in 2015.

Charleroi is currently eighth in the 16-team Belgian first-division table, while Anderlecht sits fifth.