Mavs pounce on lowly Knicks

Dirk Nowitzki has been coming to Madison Square Garden for about two decades, scoring better there than at any road arena.

If this was the last visit, he ended with a good one.

Nowitzki scored a season-high 14 points, Luka Doncic warmed up after an airball on his first shot in the arena to score 16, and the Dallas Mavericks routed the New York Knicks 114-90 on Wednesday night.

Dennis Smith Jr. had his second career triple-double, and Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks with 19 points, but most of the focus was on the team’s star rookie and 21-year veteran.

“I always enjoyed playing here,” Nowitzki said. “If it was my last time, it was definitely one of my most favorite places to play.”

The 19-year-old Doncic also grabbed eight rebounds and made two 3-pointers.

“It was great. For sure we needed that win. We were struggling on the road,” Doncic said. “It was great to play here and I’m looking forward to playing a lot of years here.”

The Knicks (10-40) lost their 11th in a row, though at least gave home fans something to cheer by giving Enes Kanter some playing time.

Kevin Knox scored 17 points and Trey Burke had 16 for New York, while Kanter had five points in nine minutes.

Nuggets 105, Pelicans 99

In New Orleans, Nikola Jokic had 20 points, 13 rebound and 10 assists for his eighth triple-double of the season and Denver beat the undermanned hosts.

Malik Beasley scored 22 points and Monte Morris added 20 to help the Nuggets win their fourth straight.

Timberwolves 99, Grizzlies 97 (OT)

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns hit a buzzer-beating desperation shot in overtime to lift the hosts past Memphis.

In Other Games

Celtics 126, Hornets 94

Wizards 107, Pacers 89

Bulls 105, Heat 89

Kings 135, Hawks 113

Trail Blazers 132, Jazz 105