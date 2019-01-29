Retired Yamaha Jubilo head coach Katsuyuki Kiyomiya reflects on his experiences leading the team during a news conference on Tuesday. | KYODO

Rugby

Former coach Katsuyuki Kiyomiya proud of Yamaha's achievements during his tenure

Kyodo

Recently retired Yamaha Jubilo head coach Katsuyuki Kiyomiya said he is proud of his eight seasons at the helm of the Top League club and shared his post-retirement plans on Tuesday.

“I was able to teach a lot of teams that you can do anything if you try, and I pushed through a style unique to Yamaha,” Kiyomiya told a Tokyo news conference.

Kiyomiya took the reins at Jubilo in 2011 and led them to their first All-Japan Championship in the 2014-2015 season. The club twice finished runners-up in the Top league under his leadership.

“In four years, we proved that a team lacking big talent and good circumstances can become the best in Japan,” he said.

Once tipped to succeed Eddie Jones as Japan coach, Kiyomiya fell out of favor with many following criticism of the Australian just before the start of the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

The 51-year-old is expected to stay on as an adviser at Jubilo and will support his successor Takanobu Horikawa.

Kiyomiya is now a managing director of the Azalea Sports Club, a comprehensive sports facility based out of Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, and is putting together a women’s sevens team.

Former Japan men’s international Hirotoki Onozawa, second on the list of all-time cap winners for the Brave Blossoms, will serve as the team’s coach.

Jubilo finished third in the Top League this past season after losing their semifinal playoff against his old club Suntory Sungoliath.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Image Not Available
Green Rockets head coach Peter Russell steps down
NEC Green Rockets said Monday that Peter Russell will step down from his role as head coach of the Chiba-based Japan Rugby Top League club after three seasons. The 56-year-old has signed...
Yusuke Yamada participates in a Toyota Industries Shuttles practice at the team's training ground in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture. Yamada is excited to see the Rugby World Cup come to the city this year.
After a challenging upbringing, Toyota prop forward Yusuke Yamada seeks to inspire youth
Yusuke Yamada, a 20-year-old prop forward for the Toyota Industries Shuttles, is one of the many rugby players excited about Toyota hosting 2019 Rugby World Cup matches. Yamada, who hope...
The October 2018 test match between Japan and New Zealand drew bumper crowds to Tokyo's Ajinomoto Stadium, which will host several Rugby World Cup matches. Many fixtures in the upcoming tournament have already sold out.
Rugby World Cup pool games for Brave Blossoms sell out
Tickets for all of host nation Japan's Rugby World Cup 2019 pool games have sold out following the start of sales on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said Saturday. Sales of tickets ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Retired Yamaha Jubilo head coach Katsuyuki Kiyomiya reflects on his experiences leading the team during a news conference on Tuesday. | KYODO

, ,