New Mariner Yusei Kikuchi and wife expecting child this summer

Kyodo

The wife of new Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is expecting to give birth to their child in the United States this summer, Rumi Kikuchi revealed in a blog post on Sunday.

“I have entered a stable period and my body has gradually calmed down,” the post on her personal blog read. “After talking with my physician and my husband, I am planning to give birth in Seattle.”

Kikuchi, a former freelance television presenter, married the former Seibu Lions pitcher in June 2016. That autumn during contract negotiations, her husband first asked his club to allow him to move to the major leagues via the posting system.

In January, the left-hander signed a three-year guaranteed contract with the Mariners, with a player option for a fourth year. The 27-year-old has a career record in Nippon Professional Baseball of 73-46 with a 2.77 ERA.

