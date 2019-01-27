More Sports / Boxing

Takeshi Inoue loses world super welterweight title against Jaime Munguia

Kyodo

HOUSTON - Takeshi Inoue lost a unanimous decision against undefeated Mexican champion Jaime Munguia in his challenge for the WBO super welterweight title on Saturday.

The judges scored the fight for the 22-year-old Munguia 120-108, 120-108, 119-109. His win at the Toyota Center in Houston raised his career record to 32-0-0, with 26 wins by knockout.

Inoue suffered the first loss of his career. The 29-year-old has 13 wins, including seven KOs, and one draw.

“I gave it everything I had out there,” Inoue said. “Many times it was him setting the pace and me not being able to do anything but let him dictate the action. That just shows where I’m at skills-wise.”

It was Munguia’s third successful title defense. He controlled the fight from the beginning, though Inoue made him work for 12 rounds, taking multiple shots to his head but still coming forward until the final bell.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Australia wicketkeeper Tim Paine (left) watches as Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella (center) plays a shot during their test match on Saturday in Brisbane, Australia.
Australia captain optimistic about Ashes defense following dominant win over Sri Lanka
Australia's innings and 40-run win over Sri Lanka in the first test has convinced captain Tim Paine that depth is building for a successful Ashes defense. But Paine said Australia still ...
Naomi Osaka celebrates with the trophy after winning the Australian Open on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia.
Naomi Osaka on cloud nine after Australian Open triumph
For newly crowned Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, the reality of a second Grand Slam title and her impending move into the world No. 1 ranking had yet to sink in on Saturday night. The Osa...
Ryoyu Kobayashi (right) poses with FIS Ski Jumping World Cup event-winner Stefan Kraft of Austria on Sunday in Sapporo. Kobayashi finished in third to reach the podium for the first time in four meets.
Ryoyu Kobayashi third at World Cup event in Sapporo
Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi finished third in the competition in Sapporo on Sunday, landing on the ski jumping World Cup podium for the first time in four meets. Kobayashi recorded jumps of 1...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Jaime Munguia (right) lands a blow to the head of Takeshi Inoue on Saturday during their WBO super middleweight championship bout in Houston. | GETTY / VIA KYODO

,