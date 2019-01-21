Kei Nishikori reacts after a point against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta during their men's singles fourth-round match of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

Never-say-die Nishikori into Australian Open quarters after five-set epic

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Kei Nishikori recovered from two sets down to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals with an epic win over Pablo Carreno Busta 6-7 (8-10), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).

It was Nishikori’s third five-setter of the tournament and the second time the never-say-die eighth seed had recovered from two sets behind.

His win over the 23rd seeded Spaniard took a marathon 5 hours and 5 minutes after an opening set that lasted 76 minutes on its own.

The former U.S. Open finalist moves into the quarterfinals for the fourth time where he will face either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or 15th-seeded Daniil Medvedev.

