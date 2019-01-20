The October 2018 test match between Japan and New Zealand drew bumper crowds to Tokyo's Ajinomoto Stadium, which will host several Rugby World Cup matches. Many fixtures in the upcoming tournament have already sold out. | KYODO

Rugby World Cup pool games for Brave Blossoms sell out

Kyodo

Tickets for all of host nation Japan’s Rugby World Cup 2019 pool games have sold out following the start of sales on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said Saturday.

Sales of tickets for all 48 matches began online at 10 a.m. Japan Standard Time, with all remaining seats for matches involving the Brave Blossoms snapped up almost immediately.

Tickets for all knockout-stage games have also sold out, along with those for the Australia vs. Wales and England vs. Argentina pool matches, according to the official ticketing website.

According to the organizers, the two games at Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture, a city devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, are sold out. The three games at Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture also sold out, as did two at the recently-renovated Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Osaka Prefecture.

Sales will continue until either all available tickets sell out or the sales period ends just before midnight on March 31.

The ticketing website has experienced high traffic levels since the commencement of sales. Organizers have encouraged fans to secure their tickets using the real-time ticket availability indicator on the site.

An official source said over 1.1 million of the 1.8 million tickets for the Sept. 20-Nov. 2 tournament were already snapped up in previous phases.

The World Cup will see 20 participating teams playing across 12 cities stretching from Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido to Kyushu in the south.

Japan’s Brave Blossoms begin their campaign against Russia on Sept. 20 at Tokyo’s Ajinomoto Stadium.

