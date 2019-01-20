Gonzaga wins ninth straight

Rui Hachimura said it felt like Gonzaga was a bit hurried in the first half against struggling Portland before settling down for a more typical Bulldog win.

“Before the second half, we talked about passing more and using our teammates. I think the second half we did pretty well with ball movement,” the 6-foot-8 sophomore said.

Hachimura had 17 points and nine rebounds and No. 5 Gonzaga extended its winning streak to nine games with an 89-66 victory over Portland on Saturday night.

Zach Norvell Jr. added 14 points. The Bulldogs (18-2, 5-0 WCC) have won 26 straight road conference games and have beaten Portland 11 times in a row.

Zags coach Mark Few said he thought it was something of an uneven win.

“I felt like we were in control of the game, I just thought it was a little bit choppy and I thought they (Portland) did a nice job of making plays when they needed to keep the game a little bit within distance. I think we were a bit too concerned with our offense and not enough concerned with our defense tonight.”

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 18 points for the Pilots (7-13, 0-5). They have dropped six straight.

Geno Crandall’s 3-pointer made it 69-49 with just over eight minutes left in the game, and seven of the Bulldogs finished in double figures.

The Bulldogs were coming off a 73-55 victory at home over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Gonzaga’s two losses this season came in December, when they dropped back-to-back games to No. 3 Tennessee and No. 13 North Carolina which knocked them out of the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25.