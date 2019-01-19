DeMarcus Cousins nets 14 points in Warriors debut

DeMarcus Cousins couldn’t wipe the smile off his face.

The usually scowling big man was back Friday night after being sidelined for nearly a year. He scored 14 points in his Warriors debut, a 112-94 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I felt like a kid on Christmas,” Cousins said. “This was probably one of the best days of my life being back on the floor playing the game that I love.”

His new teammates were glad to have him, too, even if he lasted just 15 minutes before fouling out.

They gave him a standing ovation when he got whistled for his sixth foul at 8:51 of the fourth. Cousins smiled and high-fived his way to the bench. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant cracked up.

“Probably the fakest love I ever received in my life,” Cousins said.

Durant said: “Hopefully that’s the last time we give him a standing ovation when he fouls out.”

Curry led the Warriors with 28 points, Durant added 24 and Golden State won its seventh in a row and sixth straight on the road.

“My teammates made it as smooth and easy as possible,” Cousins said. “It’s a great group of guys. Nothing but love in the room.”

Cousins shot 5-for-11 from the floor and finished with six rebounds and three assists.

After rupturing his left Achilles tendon in a game for New Orleans he missed the rest of last season, including nine playoff games. The Warriors signed him last July.

With Cousins finally in the lineup, Golden State became the first team since the Boston Celtics in the 1975-76 season to start five All-Stars (Jo Jo White, Charlie Scott, Dave Cowens, Paul Silas and John Havlicek ) from the previous season.

Nets 117, Magic 115

In Orlando, D’Angelo Russell matched his career high with 40 points and Brooklyn overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Magic.

Spurs 116, Timberwolves 113

In Minneapolis, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 25 points, Rudy Gay added 22 and San Antonio held on to give coach Gregg Popovich another milestone victory.

The win was the 520th on the road in Popovich’s career, tying him with Pat Riley for the most in NBA history.

Celtics 122, Grizzlies 116

In Boston, Kyrie Irving scored 20 of his 38 points in the third quarter and the Celtics held off Memphis.

Trail Blazers 128, Pelicans 112

In Portland, Damian Lillard had 22 points and eight assists to lead the Blazers over New Orleans.

Jazz 115, Cavaliers 99

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points and Utah routed Cleveland for its sixth straight win.

Pistons 98, Heat 93

In Detroit, Blake Griffin had 32 points and 11 boards and the Pistons overcame an early exit by injured Andre Drummond to beat Miami.