Kei Nishikori outlasts Ivo Karlovic in five-set thriller

Kei Nishikori weathered a barrage of aces from towering Croat Ivo Karlovic on Thursday to advance to the third round of the at the Australian Open.

In a match that lasted nearly four hours in the Melbourne heat, Nishikori rallied in the decider after giving up a two-set lead to clinch the 6-3, 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 5-7, 7-6 (10-7) victory. He scraped the win in the decider via a 10-point tiebreaker, introduced at this year’s tournament.

“I think this match will help (boost) my confidence. It was a great match,” Nishikori said. “I think we both played great tennis, and of course he served really well today. I’ll try to carry this confidence into the next match.”

Despite the massive deficit on serve — Karlovic rocketed 59 aces to Nishikori’s nine — the Shimane native appeared to have rounded into better form than he displayed in his narrow first-round victory over Polish qualifier Kamil Majchrzak, who retired with injuries midway through the fifth set on Tuesday.

But in the face of Karlovic’s advantage on serve, the world No. 9 was able to work his way into the match.

The 73rd-ranked Croatian slammed eight aces over his first four service games at Margaret Court Arena, but the 29-year-old Nishikori wrapped up the opening set in under 30 minutes, breaking his opponent’s serve to take a 5-3 lead before closing the stanza with decisive service game topped with a forehand winner on set point.

Karlovic’s big serve continued to give Nishikori fits in the second set, with Karlovic sending down 16 aces, but he committed twice as many unforced errors as Nishikori won in a tiebreaker.

The pair traded games again in the third set, but Karlovic, 10 years Nishikori’s senior, broke the eighth seed’s serve to go up 6-5, and served out the set.

In the fourth, Nishikori had a chance to pull ahead in the eighth game, but failed to capitalize on two break point chances. Karlovic broke to love with the score at 5-5 and won the set with four straight aces.

Nishikori star had to dig himself out of a 0-40 hole at 4-4 in the fifth set, and the match went to yet another tiebreaker from which Nishikori prevailed by winning the final four points.

“He almost had it, for sure. Just one more point and it could have went his way,” Nishikori said.

“It was a really tough match,” Nishikori said. “It could have went both ways. I was down 7-6 in a tiebreaker, but I returned well and I focused well over the last couple of points. I’m very happy to win today.”

After the match, Nishikori marveled at the 211-cm Karlovic’s serve, pointing out that in one match the Croat racked up nearly a year’s worth of aces for him.

“It’s never easy, of course, and frustrating if you can’t (return) serve three times in a row.”

“But I think I focused well. The third and fourth sets were really tough. I lost two easy games and he got the sets. I had to reload again the fifth set. (It was a) really tough match today.”