Teen skateboarder Aori Nishimura nabs women's title at world tour final stage

Kyodo

RIO DE JANEIRO - Teenager Aori Nishimura won the women’s title Sunday in the final stage of the 2018 World Skate Street League Skateboarding Tour that featured a new world championship format.

The 17-year-old Nishimura, the youngest competitor in the women’s Super Crown, scored 32.6 points in the eight-women final held at Carioca Arena to earn the gold with a 0.1-point advantage over local favorite Leticia Bufoni.

“I wasn’t feeling so well physically but I did the best I could today,” said Nishimura, who hails from Tokyo. “I’m so happy and it’s still hard to believe.”

The Jan. 10-13 event serves to establish the rankings and seedings for the street competitions ahead of the Olympic qualifying season.

Each skater performs two runs of 45 seconds each, followed by five single trick attempts. The top four scores from the seven runs are accumulated to create the overall score.

In the men’s final, five-time world champion Nyjah Huston of the United States collected 37.6 points for the title and Yuto Horigome, who swept the SLS series with his third win last month, finished eighth with 22.1 points.

“I’m disappointed I wasn’t able to do the tricks I wanted to. It didn’t go well in the best trick contest. I screwed up,” Horigome said.

Teenager Aori Nishimura holds the women's winner's trophy and her skateboard on Sunday after the final stage of the 2018 World Skate Street League Skateboarding Tour in Rio de Janeiro. | KYODO

