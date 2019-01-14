Embattled yokozuna Kisenosato leaves Ryogoku Kokugikan following his loss to Ichinojo on the second day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. | KYODO

Sumo

Kisanosato's stablemaster says embattled yokozuna will keep fighting

Kyodo

Despite equaling the record for the worst losing streak by a yokozuna, Kisenosato will compete on Day 3 of the current New Year Grand Sumo Tournament according to his stablemaster.

Asked by reporters if the 32-year-old yokozuna would fight on Tuesday, stablemaster Tagonoura answered, “Yes, of course. That is the plan.”

“His sumo is disjointed, but that’s fixable,” he said.

On the second day of the 15-day tourney, Kisenosato attacked from the start against No. 1 maegashira Ichinojo, but lacked the lower-body strength to force him out and was defenseless when his opponent turned the tables on him.

“He needs to regain the attitude that got him this far,” Japan Sumo Association President Hakkaku said. “If he wins, that feeling will change.”

The loss was Kisenosato’s seventh straight, not counting his forfeit on Day 5 of November’s Kyushu tourney. This tied the worst run for a yokozuna since the 15-day grand tournament format began from the 1949 summer tournament.

“He overcame pressure to become a yokozuna,” said the chief judge, sumo elder Fujishima. “This is make or break.”

Although further losses will increase calls for Kisenosato’s retirement, Tagonoura said his champion is not done.

“It’s still early days,” the stablemaster said. “There’s time left. I just want him to find himself and deliver his brand of sumo.”

Kisenosato was promoted to sumo’s highest rank after winning his maiden championship in January 2017. He was injured en route to a come-from-behind championship two months later. However, he has failed to complete nine of the last 10 tournaments due to struggles with injuries.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Mitakeumi, seen celebrating after winning the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament last July, is competing as a komusubi during the New Year Basho
Sumo 101: Sanyaku
Sanyaku is the collective noun for the three ranks below yokozuna. In reality though, ozeki is rarely included when the term is used, with the vast majority of incidences referr...
No. 1 maegashira Ichinojo throws yokozuna Kisenosato to the ground during their match on the second day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday.
Kisenosato's woes continue on Day 2
Kisenosato inched closer to the professional precipice with his second straight loss at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday. The 32-year-old yokozuna, who has been tasked with wr...
Yokozuna Kisenosato leaves Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday after his defeat to Mitakeumi on the first day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament.
Doubts continue to cloud Kisenosato's future after another opening-day defeat
Members of the Japan Sumo Association's Yokozuna Council expressed hope Sunday that embattled Kisenosato can turn around his fortunes, but optimism was in short supply after his defeat on the openi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Embattled yokozuna Kisenosato leaves Ryogoku Kokugikan following his loss to Ichinojo on the second day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. | KYODO

, ,