More Sports / Winter Sports

Ski jumping: Kobayashi misses out on historical World Cup 7-peat

Kyodo

VAL DI FIEMME, ITALY - Ryoyu Kobayashi saw his World Cup winning streak end Sunday when he finished seventh in the second men’s large hill individual competition of the weekend, won by Poland’s Dawid Kubacki.

Kobayashi, who became the fifth male ski jumper to win six consecutive International Ski Federation World Cup events on Saturday, scored a total of 249.2 points, jumping 128 and 122.5 meters.

Kubacki, who was second to Kobayashi in Saturday’s competition, recorded leaps of 129.5 and 131.5 meters for a total of 271.1 points. He claimed his first career World Cup title after two runner-up finishes in 2019.

The 22-year-old Kobayashi was second after the opening round of jumps, trailing Kubacki by only 1.8 points, but could not turn things around in the second attempt, missing the chance to become the first ski jumper in history to win seven World Cups in a row.

“My take-off in the first run was a bit off. In the second run I think it was the wind,” said Four Hills Grand Slam champion Kobayashi.

“Neither were good jumps so I’m disappointed but what’s done is done,” he said.

Kobayashi still has a clear lead in the overall World Cup standings with 1,092 points.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Maria Sharapova competes during the first round of the Australian Open on Monday at Melbourne Park.
Maria Sharapova begins Australian Open with 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Harriet Dart
Maria Sharapova has the second-best record among active players in first-round matches at the majors, and she gave an illustration of why with a ruthless 6-0, 6-0 win over Harriet Dart at the Austr...
Saints running back Mark Ingram carries the ball against the Eagles during the fourth quarter on Sunday in New Orleans.
Saints rally past Eagles, to host Rams in NFC title game
When the New Orleans Saints finally found their rhythm, they marched one step closer to the Super Bowl. Using a dominant ball-control offense and a few gambles that paid off, the Saints got two ...
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (left) hands off to Sony Michel during their game against the Chargers on Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Patriots rout Chargers to set up rematch against Chiefs in AFC title game
Tom Brady recognizes that there are some who believe the Patriots are nearing the end of their run of unprecedented playoff success. New England took its first step toward possibly silencing tho...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ryoyu Kobayashi finished seventh at the ski jumping World Cup event in Val di Fiemme, Italy, on Sunday, breaking his streak of six straight victories in the competition. | KYODO

, , ,