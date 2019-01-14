Ski jumping: Kobayashi misses out on historical World Cup 7-peat

Ryoyu Kobayashi saw his World Cup winning streak end Sunday when he finished seventh in the second men’s large hill individual competition of the weekend, won by Poland’s Dawid Kubacki.

Kobayashi, who became the fifth male ski jumper to win six consecutive International Ski Federation World Cup events on Saturday, scored a total of 249.2 points, jumping 128 and 122.5 meters.

Kubacki, who was second to Kobayashi in Saturday’s competition, recorded leaps of 129.5 and 131.5 meters for a total of 271.1 points. He claimed his first career World Cup title after two runner-up finishes in 2019.

The 22-year-old Kobayashi was second after the opening round of jumps, trailing Kubacki by only 1.8 points, but could not turn things around in the second attempt, missing the chance to become the first ski jumper in history to win seven World Cups in a row.

“My take-off in the first run was a bit off. In the second run I think it was the wind,” said Four Hills Grand Slam champion Kobayashi.

“Neither were good jumps so I’m disappointed but what’s done is done,” he said.

Kobayashi still has a clear lead in the overall World Cup standings with 1,092 points.