Domantas Sabonis, Victor Oladipo spark Pacers in rout of lowly Knicks

Beaten badly in Boston, the Indiana Pacers shifted their energy to finishing their road trip with a winning record.

It helped that it ended in a building where Domantas Sabonis barely misses.

Sabonis had 22 points and 15 rebounds to cap his sizzling season at Madison Square Garden, and Indiana bounced back from its worst performance of 2018-19 by beating the New York Knicks 121-106 on Friday night.

Victor Oladipo added 19 points for the Pacers, who finished 3-2 on their longest trip of the season. They yielded season highs of 135 points and 56.8 percent shooting in their 27-point loss in Boston, and spent two days talking about finishing strong.

“Even though we were 2-2, we felt like we hadn’t played our best basketball,” Oladipo said, “and I think we came out today with a chip on our shoulder and we did a great job of using that intensity and that edge and going out there and playing with that chip.”

And with energy and anger. Oladipo threw down a dunk over Mario Hezonja, and Sabonis and Bojan Bogdanovic both had powerful slams in the first half.

Sabonis shot 9-for-14 from the field to finish 21 of 26 this season in two games in New York. Playing as a reserve, he made all 12 shots and tied his career high with 30 points when the Pacers won here on Halloween.

Starting this time with Myles Turner out of the lineup, he led six players in double figures as Indiana shot 52 percent. He couldn’t explain why he is so good in New York.

“I treat every game the same way,” he said. “Come out, my teammates do a great job of finding me and I just try to do my job.”

Bogdanovic had 15 points.

Emmanuel Mudiay scored 21 points for the Knicks, back from a lengthy, six-game road trip. They lost their seventh straight at home.

Raptors 122, Nets 105

In Toronto, Kawhi Leonard had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 16 points and the Raptors beat Brooklyn for their second seven-game home winning streak of the season.

Toronto has won 13 of the past 14 meetings with the Nets, including seven straight north of the border.

Rockets 141, Cavaliers 113

In Houston, James Harden had 43 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in three quarters to lead the Rockets to a rout of Cleveland.

Harden had his 15th straight game with at least 30 points, his franchise-record 13th game with 40 points this season.

Ante Zizic led the Cavaliers with 18 points.

Cleveland has lost 12 in a row.

In Other Games

Wizards 113, Bucks 106

Hawks 123, 76ers 121

Mavs 119, Timberwolves 115

Jazz 113, Lakers 95

Trail Blazers 127, Hornets 96

Warriors 146, Bulls 109