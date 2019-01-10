Ex-Cardinal Chris Duncan leaves radio job to focus on cancer fight

Former St. Louis Cardinals slugger Chris Duncan is stepping down from his radio career to focus on his battle with brain cancer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Duncan took a temporary leave from the station in March to resume treatment for brain cancer that was first diagnosed in 2012. Radio station WXOS said Monday he will step aside from co-hosting “The Turn” weekday show.

Duncan played with the Cardinals from 2005 to 2009 and joined the radio station in 2011. He is the son of former Cardinals pitching coach Dave Duncan.

Duncan, who is 37, hit 22 home runs in his rookie season with the Cardinals in 2006, including seven in September that helped power the Cardinals into the postseason and on to the World Series championship.

After suffering a neck injury, Duncan was traded in 2009 to Boston and spent the remainder of his career in the minor leagues.