Ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi soars to victory at the Four Hills Tournament on Friday in Innsbruck, Austria. | GETTY / VIA KYODO

More Sports / Winter Sports

Ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi extends winning streak to four on World Cup circuit

KYODO

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Ryoyu Kobayashi won his fourth World Cup title in a row at this year’s edition of the Four Hills Tournament on Friday, becoming the first-Japanese male to reach the milestone.

Kobayashi landed jumps of 136.5 and 131 meters on the large hill to win the event with 267.0 points.

The victory, his seventh on this season’s circuit, surpassed compatriot Noriaki Kasai’s national record of six in a single season.

“I am happy that I was able to have a terrific jump,” the 22-year-old Kobayashi said.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Pittsburgh's Phil Kessel (left) and Winnipeg's Adam Lowry vie for the puck in the first period on Friday night.
Penguins blank Jets, reel off eighth straight victory
The puck fluttered into the air and Matt Cullen turned away so he wouldn't get smacked in the face. Too bad. The Pittsburgh Penguins forward missed his fourth — and unlikeliest ...
Kei Nishikori plays a shot from France's Jeremy Chardy in their semifinal match at the Brisbane International on Saturday afternoon.
Kei Nishikori rolls into Brisbane final
Kei Nishikori was in superb form as he demolished Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Brisbane International on Saturday. The 29-year-old gave his French opponent no chance a...
Legendary Virginia coach George Welsh, seen in an August 2000 file photo, guided the team for 19 years and retired as the Atlantic Coast Conference's career victories leader. He died on Friday.
George Welsh, an ACC coaching titan, dies at 85
George Welsh, who coached football at Virginia for 19 years and retired as the Atlantic Coast Conference's career victories leader, has died at age 85. The school made the announcement i...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi soars to victory at the Four Hills Tournament on Friday in Innsbruck, Austria. | GETTY / VIA KYODO

, ,