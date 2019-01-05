Ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi extends winning streak to four on World Cup circuit

Ryoyu Kobayashi won his fourth World Cup title in a row at this year’s edition of the Four Hills Tournament on Friday, becoming the first-Japanese male to reach the milestone.

Kobayashi landed jumps of 136.5 and 131 meters on the large hill to win the event with 267.0 points.

The victory, his seventh on this season’s circuit, surpassed compatriot Noriaki Kasai’s national record of six in a single season.

“I am happy that I was able to have a terrific jump,” the 22-year-old Kobayashi said.