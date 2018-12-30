Thai international Teerasil Dangda parts ways with Sanfrecce

J. League first division runner-up Sanfrecce Hiroshima will part ways with Thai international Teerasil Dangda after his loan period concludes on Monday.

The 30-year-old forward joined Sanfrecce on loan from Thai side Muangthong United on a deal running from February through the end of December. He scored six goals in 32 league matches, including a game winner in his J. League debut against Consadole Sapporo in February’s season opener.

He has scored 42 goals in 95 appearances for Thailand’s senior national side. Signed by Manchester City as a teenager, Teerasil also had brief spells in Switzerland and Spain.

“I’m glad I was able to work with the manager, coaching staff, club staff, and players, and everyone involved with Sanfrecce Hiroshima over the last year,” Teerasil said in a statement released by the club. “I’m especially thankful for our supporters, who backed us no matter how difficult things were.

“We weren’t able to win the title this year, but I believe in this club’s strength and potential. I will always be proud of the fact that I’ve played here.”

Sanfrecce finished second behind Kawasaki Frontale in the 18-team J1 this season, its first campaign under manager Hiroshi Jofuku. Hiroshima finished 15th the previous season, narrowly avoiding relegation.