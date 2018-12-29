Rams rule out injured Gurley for finale vs. 49ers

Rams running back Todd Gurley has been ruled out of Los Angeles’ regular-season finale against San Francisco because of a knee injury.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner also won’t play Sunday at the Coliseum, Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed Friday.

“Those guys are making progress, but we don’t feel like it’s going to be at the point where they’ll be ready to go,” McVay said. “So we want to continue to be smart with that.”

Los Angeles (12-3) can clinch a first-round postseason bye with a win over the 49ers or a loss by the Chicago Bears, but the Rams will have to do it without the centerpiece of their offense.

Gurley is the NFL’s second-leading rusher with 1,251 yards, and he leads the league with 21 touchdowns. He is fourth with 1,831 total yards from scrimmage after leading the NFL last season when he was the AP’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Gurley also sat out last week’s win at Arizona, but McVay said he isn’t concerned about the star’s availability for the playoffs.