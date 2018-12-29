Dallas Stars winger Jamie Benn (right) and center Tyler Seguin were criticized for their poor play this season by team CEO Jim Lites in interviews on Friday. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Stars CEO Jim Lites rips Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin

AP

FRISCO, TEXAS - Dallas Stars CEO Jim Lites ripped captain Jamie Benn and fellow high-priced forward Tyler Seguin, telling reporters Friday their play has been “terrible” and saying owner Tom Gaglardi was frustrated as well.

Lites requested the interviews, saying he believed Seguin and Benn deserved more public criticism with a team Lites says is underachieving. Dallas started the day holding the final playoff spot in the Western Conference but has expectations of a higher finish.

The longtime Stars executive told The Athletic that the Stars would be in danger of missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 seasons without better play from Benn and Seguin. Lites told The Dallas Morning News both players “think it’s easy, and that’s what bothers me.”

Benn signed an eight-year, $76 million contract in July 2016, and Seguin signed an eight-year, $79 million extension before this season that kicks in next year.

Seguin and Benn are the team’s top two scorers with 32 and 30 points, respectively, in 38 games. Seguin leads with 21 assists, Benn with 15 goals.

But neither is in the top 50 in the NHL in points after both finished at least among the 20 best their first four years together before that run ended last season. Benn led the league in points in 2014-15.

“We don’t question their desire to win, but they think it’s easy, and that’s what bothers me,” Lites told the Dallas newspaper. “There’s just too much complacency in their games. Lack of attention to detail, and that’s what we need. Accountability and attention to detail and hard work.”

Both players said they needed to improve after being told by The Athletic that Lites was critical of them.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

This handout photograph shows Wild Oats XI (center) approaching the finish line of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race, in Hobart, Australia, on Friday.
Wild Oats XI secures Sydney to Hobart line honors
Wild Oats XI won the 74th Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Friday, claiming line honors for the ninth time. The Mark Richards-skippered super maxi crossed the line in Hobart shortly after 8 a.m. l...
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has caught a pass in 226 consecutive games.
Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald not revealing whether this is his NFL finale
Someday, obviously, Larry Fitzgerald will play in his last NFL game. Whether that game is Sunday, when his beleaguered Arizona Cardinals play at Seattle, is anybody's guess. And don't expect any...
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor carries in the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday against Miami at Yankee Stadium.
Wisconsin hammers Miami in Pinstripe Bowl
Jonathan Taylor ran for 205 yards and a touchdown and topped the 2,000-yard season mark to help Wisconsin rout Miami 35-3 in a chilly Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday night. Taylor, just a soph...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Dallas Stars winger Jamie Benn (right) and center Tyler Seguin were criticized for their poor play this season by team CEO Jim Lites in interviews on Friday. | AP

, , ,