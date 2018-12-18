Fighters re-sign hurler Nick Martinez

Right-hander Nick Martinez has re-signed with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters, the Pacific League club announced Tuesday.

Martinez, a 28-year-old who made 68 starts for the Texas Rangers before moving to the Fighters, went 10-11 with a 3.51 ERA this year for Nippon Ham. He reportedly turned down a minor league offer from the New York Mets to return to Japan for 2019.

His new contract is for one year and is reported to be worth ¥250 million ($2.2 million).

Nippon Ham finished third this season, 13½ games back from the PL champion Seibu Lions.