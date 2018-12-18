Dave Hakstol out as coach of Flyers; Scott Gordon named interim replacement

It took less than two weeks as general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers for Chuck Fletcher to see what he needed to see with coach Dave Hakstol.

The Flyers were still making too many mistakes, still not playing up to their talent level and it was all too clear the message wasn’t getting across from their fourth-year coach. With the team mired in a four-game losing streak, Fletcher fired Hakstol on Monday and named Scott Gordon as interim replacement.

“To my eyes there was a disconnect between what he was preaching and how the players were playing,” Fletcher said. “We need a new voice. We need to have the coaching staff (give) the message to the players and hopefully have the players receive that message and that’s why I decided to make the move.”

Not much has improved since the team fired general manager Ron Hextall just after Thanksgiving. The Flyers have lost five of six, 11 of 14 and are in last place in the Eastern Conference. They went 1-3-1 on the road trip Fletcher said he would use to evaluate Hakstol, the rest of the coaching staff and the team in general.

Hakstol is the fifth coach fired this season. Hired by Hextall from the University of North Dakota in 2015, Hakstol took the Flyers to the playoffs twice in his three full seasons, but they lost in six games in the first round each time. The Flyers under Hakstol in 2016-17 became the first team in NHL history to miss the playoffs after having a 10-game winning streak, and last season were also the first to make the playoffs after a 10-game losing streak.

Ducks 4, Penguins 2

In Pittsburgh, Adam Henrique and Ryan Getzlaf each had a goal and an assist and Anaheim rallied past the Penguins.

Blue Jackets 1, Golden Knights 0

In Columbus, Ohio, Nick Foligno scored 40 seconds into the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and the Blue Jackets blanked Vegas.

Islanders 4, Avalanche 1

In Denver, goaltender Thomas Greiss bottled up Colorado’s fast-flying offense and Johnny Boychuk scored his first goal of the season for New York.

Senators 4, Predators 3 (OT)

In Ottawa, Thomas Chabot scored 21 seconds into overtime and the Senators recovered after blowing a three-goal lead.

Bruins 4, Canadiens 0

In Montreal, Jaroslav Halak stopped 22 shots for his third shutout of the season and Boston beat the Canadiens.