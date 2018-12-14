Yasuhiro Koseki finishes fourth in 200-meter breaststroke at short course world championships

Yasuhiro Koseki missed the podium and finished fourth in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke on Thursday, the third day of the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships.

Koseki sat in second after the first four laps of the 25-meter pool, but fell back in the final 100 to touch in 2 minutes, 2.18 seconds. Russia’s Kirill Prigoda won the gold and broke the world record with a time of 2:00.16.

China’s Qin Haiyang set an Asian record and took silver with 2:01.15, surpassing Daiya Seto’s time set in 2017. Germany’s Marco Koch claimed bronze with 2:01.42.

Japan set a 1:37.67 national record in the mixed 4×50 medley relay to finish fourth, while in the backstroke leg of the same race, Miyuki Takemura touched in 26.03 to set a new 50-meter national record.