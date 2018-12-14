Canadiens storm past Hurricanes in third
Montreal's Tomas Tatar plays the puck against Carolina's Warren Foegele in the third period on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens showed their mettle after their worst performance of the season.

Jeff Petry scored twice as the Canadiens defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4 on Thursday night.

Matthew Peca, Brendan Gallagher, Artturi Lehkonen and Andrew Shaw also scored for the Canadiens, who have won four of their last five games. Phillip Danault and Kenny Agostino each had two assists.

Montreal was coming off a season-worst 7-1 defeat to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

“We definitely knew we needed to bounce back after our effort in Minnesota and I thought we came out and played a pretty solid game,” said Carey Price, who made 27 saves for his fourth straight victory.

Andrei Svechnikov had two goals, and Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes. Petr Mrazek made 34 saves in place of injured Curtis McElhinney.

The teams combined for seven goals in a back-and-forth third period.

“It was a bit wild,” Petry said. “Not the ideal way you want to approach a third period. Good to get the points here. Big game tonight to kick off a three-game homestand.

“We had a solid effort and played pretty well.”

Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 1

In Tampa, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 48 saves in his return from a broken left foot and the Lightning whipped the Maple Leafs in a matchup of the NHL’s top two teams.

Alex Killorn and Tyler Johnson both scored for Tampa Bay during the final 36 seconds of the second period to make it 4-1. Vasilevskiy, who missed the previous 14 games, stopped all 23 shots he faced in the period.

Predators 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

In Nashville, Colton Sissons scored 3:05 into overtime to give the Predators a victory over Vancouver.

Ryan Hartman, Nick Bonino and Calle Jarnkrok also scored and Pekka Rinne made 19 saves for the Predators, winners of two straight.

In Other Games

Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Sabres 3, Coyotes 1

Blue Jackets 4, Kings 1

Wild 5, Panthers 1

