Japan Esports Union vows to promote gaming with eye on 2020 Olympics
Hideki Okamura, chairman of the Japan Esports Union, speaks at a news conference on Thursday. | KYODO

More Sports

Japan Esports Union vows to promote gaming with eye on 2020 Olympics

Kyodo

Japan Esports Union said Thursday it will accelerate efforts to enhance recognition of competitive video gaming in the country, eyeing possible exposure at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as an exhibition event.

“The popularity of esports has grown from last year to this year and we will push it to a new stage next year,” said Hideki Okamura, the union’s chairman, at a news conference in Tokyo.

The union said it will create from next January regional branches across 11 prefectures nationwide to share know-how about organizing esports tournaments or assisting in developing and training local esports players.

It will also seek to raise the level of esports players in Japan by dispatching them to international tournaments or organizing matches with competitive foreign players.

“We think elevating the recognition of esports is one solution in making an approach to the International Olympic Committee or the Japanese Olympic Committee” in pushing for an exhibition of esports at the 2020 Games, Okamura said.

Growing in popularity, especially with the younger generation, esports debuted as a demonstration event at the Asian Games in Indonesia this summer and will be a full medal event at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Gaming industry publisher Gzbrain Inc. said in a report earlier this week that the esports market in Japan grew to ¥4.8 billion this year, a 13-fold increase from last year, and that it will swell to ¥10 billion in 2022.

The IOC, however, said at a recent meeting that discussion to make esports an Olympic medal event is “premature,” citing as one reason the fact that the industry is “commercially driven” while the sports movement supported by the IOC is “values-based.”

The Japan Esports Union was created in January to promote esports, conduct related research activities and assist efforts to train players.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk battles for the puck with Philadelphia's Nolan Patrick on Wednesday night.
Johnny Gaudreau's OT goal rallies Flames past Flyers
Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames showed off their resilience in another impressive win. Gaudreau scored 35 seconds into overtime, and the Flames rallied to beat the Philadelphia Fl...
The Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk is seen during Monday's game against the Lightning in Tampa, Florida.
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk sidelined with shoulder injury
The New York Rangers announced that defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will be sidelined two to four weeks with a shoulder injury. Shattenkirk left in the second period of Monday night's game ...
Retired NHL hockey referee Paul Stewart poses with his plaque before being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.
U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame referee Paul Stewart wants women officiating in NHL
Paul Stewart has a very big goal for the next stage of his already lengthy hockey career, and that's helping women follow in his footsteps by officiating in the NHL. Stewart, who was ind...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Hideki Okamura, chairman of the Japan Esports Union, speaks at a news conference on Thursday. | KYODO

, , , , ,